How Lorissa's Kitchen is tapping into a male-focused category

The meat snack category has long been focused on male consumers, but Lorissa’s Kitchen is looking to change that by marketing to women with creative made by women.

A female-led production team, all-female client team and a female director developed Lorissa’s new "The Go-To Snacks for Go Time" campaign. The brand’s AOR, Minneapolis-based Haberman, created the work.

Jess Quinn, partner and account director at Haberman, told campaign that having a female-driven team made it "even easier to authentically connect Lorissa, our founder, to our target audience, moms."

The team’s real-life experiences, along with insights from focus groups of moms, helped influence the campaign strategy and messaging. Dozens of women played a role in the campaign, including product innovation, brand strategy, packaging, creative, production, media planning and more.

The goal of the campaign, Quinn said is to "reflect mom's life back to her and give her a real snack solution when it's needed most," whether that’s during study time, in long car trips or at all-day events.

"We hope we've done that successfully in large part by having lots of first-hand perspective," she added.

The integrated campaign launched earlier this month and will run through October in 25 markets across the country.