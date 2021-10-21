Lookin’ good, Nielsen

If you’ve attended any sessions at Advertising Week New York this week, you may have noticed that Nielsen has a new look.

The measurement company unveiled a new logo and brand identity on Monday as it reinvents itself for the future.

The rebrand comes as the company faces scrutiny from media and advertising partners over its measurement methodology and capabilities. The MRC suspended Nielsen’s accreditation for national and local TV in September after it undercounted household viewership during the pandemic in February. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal is on the hunt for new and additional measurement partners.

Nielsen’s rebrand, however, was in the works before the conversation about an alternative player in the TV measurement space heated up, said Jamie Moldafsky, chief marketing and communications officer at Nielsen.

Campaign US readers seem to like the new appearance. According to a poll, 53.8% of respondents are feeling the brand refresh.