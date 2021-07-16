Look out! Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton is returning – and this time, he has a friend

Be afraid. Be very afraid.
It might only be July, but The Home Depot is already communicating about the return of its popular 12-foot skeleton. The $300 Halloween decoration sold out online last year after going viral on Twitter and TikTok.
On Wednesday, Home Depot published a blog post explaining that the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton with LifeEyes will be available for purchase beginning July 16 on its website and in-store starting in September when Halloween products arrive in its aisles.
It’s a departure from the retailer’s 2020 strategy, when the Giant Skeleton craze took off on its own, without much of a push from the home-improvement retailer.
This year, you can also buy a friend for him: the new 12-Foot Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton with LifeEyes.
In the blog post, Home Depot gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how its decorative holiday merchant Lance Allen and his team brought the giant skeletons to life.
Get the behind-the-scenes scoop on our 12-foot skeletons, as told by decorative holiday merchant and Halloween fan Lance Allen: https://t.co/hK6gf5Cek5 pic.twitter.com/zbmAM5Zrjh— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 14, 2021
The post also includes a video showing how the pumpkin skeleton can be put together within ten minutes.
Later on Wednesday, Home Depot tweeted, “If you don’t like the giant skeleton, please reply. Plot twist: Only people @HomeDepot mentioned can reply - which is no one.
Home Depot started hinting about the giant skeleton’s return earlier this month in a series of tweets.
If this gets 1 like, we’ll bring back the giant skeleton.— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 5, 2021
You might want to turn on notifications ��— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 6, 2021
MFW people ask when the giant skeleton is coming back. https://t.co/thPS4raXmj pic.twitter.com/y45TB2VksV— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 7, 2021
Distance we are willing to walk for the giant skeleton:— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 8, 2021
��
��
�� 500 aisles
��
��
��
�� 500 more
��
�� giant skeleton ��
Should we bring back the giant skeleton?— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 9, 2021
Yes Yes Yes
�� �� ��
��GIANT SKELETON— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 10, 2021
└ �� In-Stock Date
└ :⚠️ this file is encrypted
I am a:— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 11, 2021
⚪ bucket
⚪ apron
�� giant skeleton
Looking for:
⚪ DIY
⚪ tools
�� a yard to rest my bones
If the giant skeleton had a name, what would it be?— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 12, 2021
Normalize the giant skeleton as a decoration for the seasons.— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 13, 2021
��: Horrorchick4life, thathalloweenfamily, eyeinthedetail, at charlotteshouse on IG pic.twitter.com/TMCLJQovvI
