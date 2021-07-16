Look out! Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton is returning – and this time, he has a friend

by Diana Bradley Added 3 hours ago

Apparently one terrifying giant lawn decoration isn’t enough for some people. And this year, Home Depot is actively promoting the gigantic skeleton.

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

It might only be July, but The Home Depot is already communicating about the return of its popular 12-foot skeleton. The $300 Halloween decoration sold out online last year after going viral on Twitter and TikTok

On Wednesday, Home Depot published a blog post explaining that the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton with LifeEyes will be available for purchase beginning July 16 on its website and in-store starting in September when Halloween products arrive in its aisles.  

It’s a departure from the retailer’s 2020 strategy, when the Giant Skeleton craze took off on its own, without much of a push from the home-improvement retailer.  

This year, you can also buy a friend for him: the new 12-Foot Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton with LifeEyes. 

In the blog post, Home Depot gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how its decorative holiday merchant Lance Allen and his team brought the giant skeletons to life.

The post also includes a video showing how the pumpkin skeleton can be put together within ten minutes.

Later on Wednesday, Home Depot tweeted, “If you don’t like the giant skeleton, please reply. Plot twist: Only people ‪@HomeDepot mentioned can reply - which is no one.

Home Depot started hinting about the giant skeleton’s return earlier this month in a series of tweets.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.

