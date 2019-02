Lee Clow, the Global Director of Media Arts at TBWAnd Founder and Chairman of TBWA\Media Arts Lab is retiring and moving to the role of chairman emeritus.

The creative genius is behind some of the most memorable and revolutionary ads and campaigns of our time. Campaign has compiled five of Clow’s noteworthy pieces of work below.

Apple’s "Think Different 1984"

Adidas’ "Impossible is Nothing"

Taco Bell’s "Yo Quiero Taco Bell"

Apple’s "Mac vs. PC"