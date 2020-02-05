Longchamp selects FF for global strategy and development

French leather-goods company, Longchamp, has selected FF to handle global communications strategy and development, with a particular focus on the U.S. and Chinese markets.

The three-month selection process came after Longchamp put out a pitch to find an agency to help "conceive and implement its evolving international brand image."

FF Los Angeles primarily will handle strategic and creative duties while FF Paris will coordinate with the Paris-based Longchamp to direct teams internationally. Meanwhile, FF Shanghai will adapt and implement for Asian markets.

Work is expected to debut by this summer.

Longchamp is best known for the "Le Pliage" nylon and leather bags which fold into a tight rectangle. In the greater world of global fashion brands, it stands apart as an independent, family-owned company.

Conglomerates, including luxury-laden LVMH, Kering and Tapestry, which owns the affordable luxury Coach and Stuart Weitzman labels, are dominating the sector. As Business of Fashion noted in a 2018 Longchamp profile, "With the traditional American department store model suffering from an oversaturated market, where the rise of e-commerce has given way to declining foot traffic, it’s smart that Longchamp is attempting to boost brand recognition and direct sales in that region."

Digital will be a focus, noted Sophie Delafontaine, Longchamp’s creative director and a third-generation member of the founding Cassegrain family.

"FF’s expertise is invaluable to us as we bolster our deployment in China and the United States and make the brand even more digital to attract new targets," she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Fred and Farid, founders and co-chief executive officers of FF, commented: "At FF we are all in love with the Longchamp brand, its products... and now its teams. It's an honor for us to be able to be a small part of this wonderful French adventure."

Current marketing uses Kendall Jenner as the face of the brand. Her 122 million Instagram followers bring an instant digital reach. In recent years, Longchamp broadened into footwear and ready-to-wear, although its famous Le Pliage bag continues to represent the brand to most consumers.