LOL Surprise and SuperAwesome enter the world of Roblox

For kids and toy marketers, showing up in environments where kids actually spend their time is key.

That’s why toy company LOL Surprise has partnered with digital gaming platform Roblox to launch its new line of LOL Surprise dance dolls.

The global initiative allows kids around the world to play with LOL Dolls as friends within Roblox, and contains new skins and rooms specifically designed for the LOL brand.

LOL Surprise partnered with SuperAwesome, a kids internet safety company, to ensure the experience adheres to child-privacy laws in participating countries, which include the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Mexico and Brazil.

The campaign is part of a growing trend in gaming, as more kids spend time on their devices playing or streaming. Almost 85% of children ages four to 12 play video games, with 64% reporting that they watch other people play games on Roblox, said Jamie Gutfreund, CMO of MGA Entertainment, which owns the LOL Surprise brand.

“[Kids] are not watching Saturday morning cartoons the way [older generations] used to,” she said. “They're spending an enormous amount of time [gaming], a community that is growing 70% year over year.”

Kids can engage with the Roblox experience using SuperAwesome’s “Game with me” feature on kid-friendly streaming platform Rukkaz. They can play with female gaming influencers MeganPlays, Tiana, KrystinPlays, and MissCharli. Kids who aren’t playing can use Rukkas to stream and watch.

Kids can join influencers in a private launch for the new doll line on March 1. The game will open to the public on April 2.

LOL will run content on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram in local languages to draw awareness to the campaign, and will conduct surveys on YouTube to understand what new features kids would like to see in the LOL Surprise Roblox world.

The idea is to allow kids to engage with family members and peers who they aren’t able to spend time with during the pandemic.

“We're trying to enable co-play, so that kids can also play this with their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles who they haven't seen,” Gutfreund said. “That’s way better than a Saturday morning cartoon.”

Roblox declined to comment on the campaign.













