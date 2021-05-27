Locks of Love encourages people to donate quarantine hair in new campaign

Remember #pandemicponytails?

Non-profit organization Locks for Love, which creates full-cranial prostheses wigs for children with medical hair loss due to conditions including cancer and alopecia, is encouraging people to donate their lockdown hair as they re-emerge into the world with fresh cuts.

Created pro-bono by creative agency Hook, the #CutTheQuarantine campaign encourages donations with an animated video highlighting how long the world has been in lockdown — and how long our hair has gotten during it.

The video, which lives on a microsite and has been shared on Facebook, Instagram and other social platforms, encourages people looking to get a haircut to help a child that has lost their hair.

“Our goal is to give them back their childhood so that they can participate in everything that kids should be able to participate in,” said Madonna W. Coffman, president at Locks of Love. “When [the recipients] get their prosthesis, it totally changes their lives.”

The campaign website features information on how to properly cut hair for donation and encourages viewers to post their donations on social media with the hashtag #CutTheQuarantine. The photos are then auto-generated to a feed on the microsite.

Locks for Love provides custom-made hair prostheses, free of charge, to children up to age of 21 every two years. The organization has recipients across all 50 states.