Local OTT ad spend on the rise according to ZypMedia

Local OTT ad spend is on the up and up, according to data from ZypMedia.

The firm found that local OTT ad spend has increased by 127 percent, compared to the year prior, despite OTT inventory's historical inaccessibility to local markets.

That dynamic is rapidly shifting as shown by ZypMedia’s data.

At seven times the digital growth rate seen in 2019 (according to eMarketer), local OTT placements are booming in line with the continued adoption of new streaming devices and services.

When broken down by the device on which viewers are consuming ads, streaming devices ranked number one (Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, etc.,) while smart TV’s ranked second, and game consoles third. However, streaming devices maintained a vast majority at 77 percent, while consoles sat at 2 percent-- in the top 3, but barely. Smart TV’s totaled 19 percent of streaming devices.

In terms of total ad spend, automotive, health & fitness and home & garden maintained their top three spots in 2019.

However, while spend for automotive ads increased in 2019 compared to 2018, spend on health and fitness ads decreased during the same period.

Education and food and drink were the fourth and fifth spots respectively, with education replacing arts and entertainment from 2018 to 2019.