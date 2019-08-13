L.L.Bean's new work only appears in the rain

Your unexpected word of the day is "hydrophobic."

Definition: tending to repel or fail to mix with water.

The VIA Agency knows all about it after they used hydrophobic technology for experiential work with L.L.Bean.

Stephen Davis, creative at The VIA Agency, said: "L.L.Bean is always looking for surprising ways to invite people to get outside, regardless of what the weather is doing. We stumbled upon this awesome hydrophobic technology we had never seen before and thought it was perfect because it was spontaneous, it sparks joy, and it only works outside!"

The team used the spray to create a hopscotch in Boston’s Seaport Courtyard, outside the clothing brand’s flagship store and headquarters.

The catch is that it only appears in the rain. This move is to drive L.L.Bean’s "Be an Outsider" campaign.

Creative Chris Avantaggio added: "We had never worked with this hydrophobic technology before so it required some time in the sandbox. We tested various template substrates, multiple surface types and scouted for ideal locations. The finished product looks simple but it took a lot of prior planning."

It is hoped the work will get a chance to shine today for the first time as heavy rain is forecast over the East Coast.