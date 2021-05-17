Liz Taylor named global creative chief of Ogilvy

Liz Taylor has landed at Ogilvy as global chief creative officer.

The move ends her two-year stint as global chief creative officer at Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett and for Publicis Communications in North America. Leo Burnett confirmed her exit last week and named London-based Chaka Sobhani to the global role.

Taylor, who worked her way up the creative department at Ogilvy from 2012 to 2016, departed the agency to take on the chief creative officer role at FCB, before moving on to Leo Burnett. Taylor will be responsible for overseeing creative in 132 offices in 83 countries across the advertising, PR, experiential, health and growth and innovation disciplines. She will replace Piyush Panday, who will move into a global creative chairman role and continue to be chairman of Ogilvy India.

She returns to the creative network under global CEO Andy Main, a longtime Deloitte Digital executive who took the helm last summer after four-decade vet John Seifert left.

“There is something special about being able to come back to Ogilvy and join a team that is taking this iconic company into the future,” Taylor said in a statement. “Creativity has the power to change everything and I’m looking forward to working with Ogilvy’s incredibly strong global network of creative talent to inspire people and brands to have an impact on the world.”

Taylor is the latest leadership appointment under Main. In November, Ogilvy brought on former McCann NY president Devika Bulchandani as North America CEO and global chair of advertising. In May, Ogilvy replaced outgoing president Lauren Crampsie with Carlina De Blois.

“We could not be more thrilled to be welcoming Liz back home to Ogilvy,” Main said in a statement. “Liz is a modern creative leader who leads from the front and understands that magic happens when we create and innovate at the intersection of our world-class capabilities and talent. I know her experience creating big, multifaceted ideas will only further strengthen Ogilvy’s ability to drive world-changing, life-changing, business-changing impact for our clients.”

Taylor joins Ogilvy as the company navigates a rough patch in which revenues declined 16% in 2020 amid the pandemic, per AdAge. She is the network’s first female global creative chief.