Live updates: Ad agency job losses, pay cuts and furloughs

The reality of COVID-19’s economic impact is being felt in full force as advertising agencies come to terms with job losses, pay cuts and furloughs.

Every major holding company has implemented -- or is planning to implement -- a series of cost-cutting measures in a bid to self-preserve.

This is a regularly-updated collection of adland’s response to the coronavirus.

Dentsu

Dentsu Aegis Network has implemented a series of cost-cutting measures across the business as it navigates uncharted territory amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Salary cuts and furloughs are reported to be among the moves made, affecting ad agencies including 360i, Carat and iProspect.

A spokesperson for the holding company said in a statement: "Since the coronavirus outbreak Dentsu Aegis Network’s primary priority has been to protect our people, preserve and nurture our client relationships and to support the local economies and communities in which we operate.

"As a result of COVID-19 business impacts, we are activating a set of cost saving measures across the company to ensure business continuity and to safeguard our people’s livelihoods around the world.

"We consider our people to be our greatest strength and are doing everything we can to ensure we have a healthy and sustainable business for them and our clients, after this crisis passes."

Omnicom Group

Staff reductions, salary slashes and furloughs are taking place across Omnicom Group agencies, the CEO has confirmed.

In a memo to all 70,000 global employees, John Wren explained that leadership will be cutting down their pay by a third, while he will forgo his entire salary until the end of September.

Wren said: "Since my last note to you, we have solidified some of the internal measures to adjust our business to meet the changing needs of our clients. Regrettably, this will include furloughs and staff reductions across many of our agencies. We are doing everything we can to limit staff reductions, and to take care of those who are affected."

The CEO stressed Omnicom is limited the number of redundancies in exchange for furloughs wherever possible. He noted that, "with few exceptions," it has stopped all new hires, frozen salaries, and reduced the number of freelancers. Wren said leaders are attempting to move people from quiet business to more active parts of the network, including Omnicom Health Group.

Additionally, the holding company is eliminating discretionary costs and capital expenditures, including participation in award shows and industry events.

Below is Wren’s memo in full:

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve, we are focused on protecting the safety and well-being of our people, continuing to serve our clients and preserving the strength of our business.

I have personally heard from clients around the globe just how much they value the work you are doing in their time of need. Thank you for everything you are doing, despite all the challenges.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the economy, on our clients’ businesses, and in turn, on ours. While we hope for a swift recovery, we have to respond quickly to the reality of the moment, to ensure the sustainability of our business and our ability to continue to provide our clients with outstanding service.

Since my last note to you, we have solidified some of the internal measures to adjust our business to meet the changing needs of our clients. Regrettably, this will include furloughs and staff reductions across many of our agencies. We are doing everything we can to limit staff reductions, and to take care of those who are affected.

Where possible, our agencies will use furloughs rather than permanent reductions, so we can bring people back if, and when, conditions improve and client demand recovers.

Our agencies will participate in government subsidy programs around the world to reduce the number of permanent staff reductions we need to make.

We have expanded coverage in our U.S. health benefit plans for those affected by COVID-19.

We are actively looking to move people into areas of our business that are growing, such as Omnicom Health Group.

Omnicom’s executive leadership team, including our Network and Practice Area CEOs, are reducing their salaries by a third, and I am waiving 100 percent of my salary, through the end of September.

With few exceptions, we have stopped all new hires, frozen salaries, and reduced the number of freelancers we use.

We are eliminating discretionary costs and capital expenditures, wherever possible, including participation in award shows and industry events.

Lastly, we have suspended our share repurchase program, have strengthened our liquidity position through new financings, and are conserving cash wherever possible.

You are the heart of our business and that makes these actions extremely difficult. We have survived crises before. Our people and our company have shown tremendous grit and resilience and we will come out of this stronger.

Thank you for your hard work and commitment during this difficult time.

Stay home. Stay safe.

John

IPG

CEO Michael Roth sent a memo to all IPG agencies on Friday April 10 informing them that leaders will need to implement a number of cost-saving measures including staff reductions and salary cuts. Agencies are expected to make decisions this week.

Publicis

U.K.

Publicis Groupe is making redundancies across its 5,000-strong U.K. operation because of the coronavirus downturn.

It is understood the job cuts will affect most of the group's U.K. agencies, including many of its creative, media, health, production and public relations shops.

Publicis.Sapient is not part of these U.K. cuts because it is managed globally.

A consultation on the redundancies will begin next week – an indication that a significant number of jobs could be at risk.

Recruitment firm offers pro bono outplacement services

Advertising’s talent acquisition company Grace Blue is offering its outplacement services at dramatically reduced costs or pro bono as the company shifts to help those who are losing jobs amid COVID-19 disruption.

The program, which provides structured counsel to staff as they transition out of their roles and ensure they are set up for success for their next career change, includes crafting personal narratives, optimizing resumes, coaching them through the next interview process and handling this turbulent and ever-changing landscape.

"Grace Blue has always had deep and strong relationships with the agency and brand community, and those partnerships are hugely important to us," said CEO Claire Telling.

"As we all work through what is going to be a very worrying time for so many businesses, we want to continue to support our partners and their people who are going to be most affected by the challenging economic times ahead.

"We hope that this service will enable all companies to ensure that those people that have to be let go are well taken care of, and have every chance of success looking forward."

The services are being offered free of charge to small and medium-sized businesses, and at a significantly reduced cost to larger companies. The pro-bono and discounted program will initially be available in the U.S. and will be rolled out across Grace Blue globally.

Those interested in implementing the program at their company can contact together@graceblue.com.