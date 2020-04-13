Live Nation's rally cry for music was ideated in 1 email chain and made in 5 days

Welcome to the new age of creativity.

COVID-19 has made guidelines redundant -- scrappy thrives in this world. Brands and their agency partners are working at speeds most never thought were possible as meaningful companies increasingly move away from shouty, product-pushing to authentic messages of unity and tangible aid.

Live Nation is one of those brands.

It worked with TBWA/Chiat/Day NY (which offered services pro bono) to create a rally cry for live music while this "intermission" grips us.

In a pre-coronavirus world, this piece of art may have taken months to pull together. But a need for speed and a consumer desire for brands to do more than ever before changed the game. This idea was conceived, executed and put out within five days.

The rigid frameworks which threaten creativity were abandoned, and instead, this entire idea and its planning played out in one email chain with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino, his division heads and TBWA. They made decisions on copy, CTA, which marquees to use, what music they wanted -- everything.

But somehow, instead of it being a cluster, it moved really well. Chris Beresford-Hill, CCO at TBWA/Chiat/Day NY, told Campaign US: "As the way we work has changed, it feels like we have tossed out the rule book. In this case we were rallying around what needed to be achieved, rather than a set process.

"From Michael Rapino, to the creative VP, Stephano Raggiani, to the division heads, to the comms team, everyone was together on one email chain, making real-time decisions. Because we all wanted the same thing -- we moved quickly and as one."

To extend a helping hand to these invaluable touring and venue crews — the heart and soul of the live music industry — Live Nation has created a global relief fund called Crew Nation.

The brand has committed $10 million to the cause – contributing an initial $5 million to the fund, then matching the next $5 million given by artists, fans and employees dollar for dollar. Live music fans are invited to show their support through this temporary intermission by donating to the fund.

Michael Rapino, CEO at Live Nation, added: "As we navigate through this intermission, it’s uplifting to see messages of solidarity from venues around the world. Thank you to the Alabama Shakes and our friends at TBWA/Chiat/Day NY for this moving piece that beautifully illustrates the power of live music as we aim to support our community through Crew Nation."