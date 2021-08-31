Live event broadcasting in 2022

Many brands don’t truly consider what goes into a live event from a broadcasting perspective, or even know where to begin.

At the Olympics, we saw compelling graphic effects, dynamic camera angles and personal stories front and center; we’ll likely see more of the same during the upcoming NFL season.

There are five key components marketers should take note of for successful live broadcasts.

It’s all about perspective.

From point-of-view cameras and GoPros outfitted on refs, to cinema-style camera angles and drone footage, capturing people’s attention at events is all about perspective.

That said, not all perspectives are good for all sports. Action or cultural sports, like snowboarding or skateboarding, need to be viewed from the right height and distance. Fans are particular about how they want to view something, so an authentic angle is key.

Strike the right balance between introducing a new angle and trying to mimic how the sport is played. You can’t copy paste one drone or camera shot to another sport; each requires different angles and cameras, as well as a production team who understands the range of options available.

Authenticity is imperative.

Authenticity is one of, if not the most overplayed term in marketing and media. But it’s imperative. Brands shouldn’t just go “live” for the sake of it. Do it thoughtfully and with intention; have a plan and execute it with quality.

Live broadcasts must be a two way street between marketers and consumers. There is so much content out there that brands must provide value, or they will go unnoticed. Sports audiences are hyper-sensitive to how their passions are covered. This is no small feat, especially in youth culture.

Keep tabs on the next big thing.

For many years, broadcasting has largely stayed the same, despite new tools and techniques continuously popping up.

While drones will remain the “next big thing” for years, there are simpler things out there that work. We’ll be seeing a lot more cinema-style cameras used at live sports and music events. These cameras are beginning to replace broadcast cameras, making sports more cinematic and less traditional. The NFL recently introduced this on a large scale with its field roaming camera, Megalodon.

ROI varies based on the brand.

Tracking the success of an event for a Mom and Pop brand will always be different than for a large brand. Work with clients to understand their goals. Is success speaking authentically to skateboarders? Is it gaining followers on Facebook? Is it an increase in eyeballs across platforms?

You have to spend to succeed.

Not advertising around a live event is a missed opportunity for brands. To be successful you need a solid advertising budget to get people to attend your event. It’s the same concept as the saying, “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?"

As live events make a comeback, staying ahead of the curve with new approaches is critical to standing out in a sea of content.

Chris Steblay is Creative Director of Uncle Toad’s Media Group.