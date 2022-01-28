Liquid Death is rigging the Super Bowl — with witchcraft

Liquid Death Mountain Water will become the first brand to place a legal bet on the Super Bowl this year, but the canned water company won’t leave its odds up to chance.

The brand plans to place a $50,000 bet — through Caesars Sportsbook — for the underdog to win, regardless of which teams will face off against each other.

“We’re putting our money on the underdogs, since that's how we think of ourselves,” said Andy Pearson, VP of creative at Liquid Death.

To ensure a win, Liquid Death enlisted a real witch with more than 40 years of experience in witchcraft to use their powers to sway the outcome in the brand’s favor. The company bought the witch a ticket to the Big Game at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where they will perform spells to help the underdog team.

Rest assured — the spells won’t hurt anyone. They will safely impact the outcome of the game with spells cast on fumbles, interceptions and fourth-down stops.

If Liquid Death’s team wins, the company will donate 50% of its winnings to help end plastic pollution.

Liquid Death was inspired to make the “Death Bet” because sports betting is huge right now, said Pearson.

“If we really want the underdogs to win, how can we give an edge to them and ourselves?” he asked. “Naturally, we thought of getting a witch to help us cast some spells for the game and, hopefully, get us to win.”

The witch’s identity will be concealed to protect their safety. But Liquid Death has some privacy-safe tricks up its sleeve to prove the witch is at work during the game (no word yet on how they’re pulling that one off).

Liquid Death has become known for its wacky marketing campaigns. In August, the brand dropped a limited-edition skateboard collection infused with brand ambassador Tony Hawk’s blood. Liquid Death’s off-the-wall campaign portfolio also includes mutilated plush toys and a Liquid Death Country Club, where fans can sell their souls to receive exclusive access to merchandise.

For Pearson, entertainment and marketing should be one in the same.

“We'd rather put our money into things that capture people's imagination and make them wonder than a traditional ad,” he said.