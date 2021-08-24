Liquid Death paints skateboard collection with Tony Hawk’s real blood

Celebrity endorsements are a popular marketing tool for brands, but fans are often left wondering if their idols actually love the products or are just in it for the check.

Enter Liquid Death. The canned water company tapped brand ambassador Tony Hawk for its limited-edition skateboard collection. Instead of simply promoting the product via social or an ad spot, Hawk gave his seal of approval — with his own blood.

Hawk had previously “sold his soul” to Liquid Death in a legally binding contract, which technically meant Liquid Death owned Hawk’s blood. The brand decided to use that privilege to infuse 100 boards with Hawk’s DNA. The skateboarding legend also starred in a digital promo, created by Humanaut, which showed Hawk’s blood being drawn and dripped into red paint.

The limited-edition boards were created by Prime Skateboards and feature artwork by Will Carsola, who also made Liquid Death’s can design.

“For us, it's all about having fun and getting people excited about our brand,” Andy Pearson, Liquid Death VP of creative, told Campaign US. “There's nothing specific that we're trying to do other than have Tony give us his blood and give people a chance to get it.”

The boards were priced at $500 each and sold out in 20 minutes. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to anti-plastic nonprofit 5 Gyres and Hawk’s The Skatepark Project.

“I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs,” Hawk said in a press statement. “This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks. And I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts."

Liquid Death’s skateboards aren’t the only blood-infused marketing tactic from this year. In March, Lil Nas X came under fire when he released customized Nikes with one drop of blood in the soles. The shoes, made in collaboration with art collective MSCHF, were not an official partnership with Nike, who sued MSCHF and Lil Nas X to have the shoes recalled.

The water brand was a fan of Lil Nas X’s stunt, said Pearson, but the shoes didn’t inspire Hawk’s bloody skateboards. Instead, the brand looked to the rock band Kiss, whose members donated their own blood to be mixed with red ink in the printing of a Marvel comic in 1977.

Liquid Death is known for its off-the-wall marketing tactics, which include zombie commercials, mutilated plush toys and its Liquid Death Country Club, where fans can sell their souls to receive exclusive access to merchandise.