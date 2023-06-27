Lippe Taylor names VMLY&R’s Doron Faktor as EVP of digital experience
Faktor aims to bridge the gap between paid and earned marketing as he builds the firm’s digital offerings in augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.