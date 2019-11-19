Lion's Den brings some serious holiday heat with new campaign from Fancy

You’ve probably had sex or masturbated (or both -- a tip of the hat to you if that’s the case) in the last 24 hours.

And you most-likely recoiled slightly at that intro. But you shouldn’t have. It’s time we started normalizing sex and embrace its marketing power.

It’s something Lion’s Den has been doing for years with the help of its female-first agency, Fancy.

"We’ve been working with Fancy for three years to change the perception of our company and make Lion’s Den a top-of-mind destination for women and couples, and the response has been incredible," stated Pete Potenzini, director of marketing, Lion’s Den.

"We’re confident that this new campaign, which asks people to reconsider every everyday moment as an opportunity for fun and connection, will encourage even more people to feel comfortable shopping at Lion’s Den."

The brand’s new drive, "Life. By Lion’s Den." encourages people to redefine everyday experiences as an opportunity for fun.

At the core of the campaign are three videos revealing a whole new perspective on checking out a library book, getting stuck on dish duty, or catching your breath during the hectic holidays. The campaign includes broadcast, OTT, online, digital and social elements.

Erica Fite, co-founder and co-CCO at Fancy, said: "We love the idea that a sex toy store can be a lifestyle brand, something that goes beyond the bedroom. The Lion’s Den lifestyle is about letting go, being yourself, and just enjoying life even if it means you get spaghetti sauce on your shirt, rumpled hair or accidentally leave the windshield wipers running."

"Sex is a normal part of everyday life, so why shouldn’t everyday life be sexy?" added Katie Keating, co-founder and co-CCO, Fancy.