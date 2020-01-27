Lion Brand Yarn collects hats to combat hate

Lion Brand Yarn is gearing up to tackle the bullying epidemic with its third annual #hatnothate campaign.

The self-proclaimed craftivists company will collect 100,000 hats to distribute to schools in October of 2020 so students can stand in solidarity against bullying.

In a video PSA that features real people who have each been impacted by bullying, including #HatNotHate Founder and Lion Brand Yarn Brand Ambassador Shira Blumenthal, the message is clear: Bullying is never okay.

It also highlights the fact that bullying is not just an issue affecting children.

"The scale of the issue is enormous, but we’re up to the challenge," Blumenthal said. "Lion Brand Yarn has always been about elevating crafters to pursue excellence and be courageous. This inspired us to create our PSA and shine a light on this problem," she added.

The campaign has so far netted 26,000 knitted and crocheted hats- over a quarter of its target goal.