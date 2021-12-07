Linda Yaccarino named jury chair for Campaign US Media Awards

Campaign US is thrilled to announce that Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, has been selected as jury chair for the 2022 Campaign US Media Awards.

As the top ad sales executive at NBCU, Yaccarino oversees more than $12 billion in annual revenue for the iconic media company across platforms. She’s been pivotal in unifying the company’s ad sales strategy and infrastructure around One Platform, a data-driven initiative that meets the needs of modern advertisers.

Yaccarino, who has been with NBCU since 2011, plays a crucial role in transforming the $70 billion TV marketplace as consumer attention shifts to digital and streaming platforms. Overseeing an ad sales force that is 1,500 people strong, she is one of the most prominent executives in today’s media landscape.

“We couldn’t be more honored to have Linda join us as chair of jury for the 2022 Campaign US Media Awards,” said Alison Weissbrot, editor of Campaign US. “Her groundbreaking work, key relationships and constant push to innovate the media landscape make her the perfect leader to steward our jury as they evaluate the best media campaigns of the year.”

The annual Campaign US Media Awards, now open for entry, returns for its second year. The awards celebrate excellence, effectiveness and creative thinking in the media industry, from the agencies that plan complex media strategies and negotiate placements for major brands to the media companies putting together innovative packages and solutions for advertisers.

Last year, winners of the Media Awards included Disney, Mediahub, Canvas Worldwide and Klarna. Read more about the 2021 winners here.

The first deadline for the 2022 Media Awards is Monday, January 10, 2022. We will celebrate the winners at an in-person event in NYC in April. Enter now to be recognized among the best in your industry!

If you are a media planner, buyer or sales executive and want to participate on our 2022 jury, please contact katie.bottrell@haymarketmedia.com.

Interested in sponsoring the 2022 Campaign US Media Awards? Contact rachel.barash@haymarketmedia.com.