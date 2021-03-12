Lincoln and Jon Batiste celebrate the power of music

Lincoln tapped jazz musician Jon Batiste as the star of its newest spot for the 2021 Nautilus, which aired during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on CBS Sunday.

The spot, filmed in New York, follows Batiste as he parks his Nautilus using the vehicle’s shifter like a piano keyboard. The Golden Globe winner is in a good mood, singing along to a song through the Revel audio system.

Batiste exits the vehicle and starts dancing to his lead single “I Need You” from his new album “We Are” along the crosswalk, which resemble piano keys.

“[Jon] exudes joy and believes in the power of music to heal,” said Jon Pearce, global chief creative officer of boutique marketing agency Hudson Rouge, which created the campaign. “He brings this warmth, and positivity to his music that aligns with Lincoln's sense of optimism and warmth.”

Lincoln is an “empathetic” brand that pays attention to the “smallest details,” Pearce added, down to the horizontal lines on the interior seats, meant to provide a calming effect.

Batiste’s connection with Lincoln, who has worked with the automaker on prior campaigns, aligned with his creative vision.

The pair first collaborated in 2019 to launch the Lincoln Corsair with “Chart Your Course,” a campaign that involved a songwriting competition. He also participated in the “Lincoln Listens First” series, which created a safe space for conversations with Black icons such as Serena Williams, Ne-Yo and Marsha Ambrosius.

“The frequency I vibrate as a person in the world is how I transcend and connect with others,” Batiste said. “Naturally, music is often how I connect. Lincoln has and continues to support this frequency, this vibrancy of expression.”

The automaker continued its celebration of music with a VIP screening of the Grammy Awards at The Greens at The Rooftop at New York City's Pier 17, providing guests with their own private cabins where they watched the ceremony. Lincoln will also present Pandora’s Grammy Awards Radio station through March 31.