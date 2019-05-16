Lime wants you to 'Unlock Life' with its electric scooters

"With the push of a button you can unlock more than a way to get from ‘A’ to ‘B.’"

In the new ads from Lime, viewers are taken on a journey to explore how the brand’s electric scooters can help them experience new places, people and opportunities.

The brand platform and content strategy, Unlock Life, created in partnership with The Lab at Anonymous Content, launches today with a number of short films, podcasts and more.

The narrator in Lime’s "Brand Anthem" spot says that the start button on the scooter is about more than getting from one place to another.

"You can unlock more time for what matters. You can unlock wonder, joy and connection. That same button can also unlock more of your city. And help unlock new opportunities along the way," the voiceover says. "When you push that button, you aren’t just unlocking a scooter or a bike, you’re unlocking something with the power to open up your world. When you unlock a Lime, you unlock life."

The first three films as part of the campaign were created by filmmakers Cara Striker, Daniel Kaufman and Pantera. The "Carlos" film is available on YouTube now and the others will be rolled out throughout the summer.

In addition to the new brand platform, the Lab – which is a creative incubator inside Anonymous Content that was created last November – is building a digital media house for Lime. The media house will include films, imagery and other content.