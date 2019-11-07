Lime shows car-crazed LA what life looks like from a scooter

The Dorothy Parker quip that Los Angeles is "72 suburbs in search of a city" helped to inspire a new digital and out-of-home hyperlocal campaign for Lime scooters.

"Los Angeles has amazing pockets and enclaves, but they are very much separated from each other by freeways," said Stacey Kawahata, global content and brand director at Lime. "We are saying, see in between the Point A to Point B, see what you might miss along the way."

The "See You There" campaign by Doubleday & Cartwright, based in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, offers a Lime scooter-level view of the city, showing the people and landscapes that people in cars miss.

The ads are already appearing out-of-home in the ‘suburbs’ of Santa Monica, Venice, Hollywood and downtown. Digital versions are targeting residents on social media, primarily through Instagram and Facebook. Images are wonderfully colorful, with super-saturated blue skies and bright foliage. LA people are photographed seemingly mid-conversation, and there’s a running theme of Lime scooters shown in shadow, as the campaign was literally shot from that POV.

Doubleday & Cartwright also worked with local artists to produce illustrated guides to five distinctive neighborhoods that will appear as a ‘zine and also enjoy a limited print run.

An additional event component supports the community with equally hyperlocal happenings. For example, Lime is supporting the mission of Monica Rae, the founder of LA’s Lit Soul Candles, which repurposes soup cans as unique candle holders. A candle-making session with Rae this weekend will include sales helping people living on Skid Row.

A recent survey by Lime determined that 44 percent of Los Angeles riders live in households making less than $75,000 annually, so being inclusive of the entire city was very important to the team.

The Los Angeles campaign will run for the next two months. It comes in between a Lime city campaign in Berlin, by Foundry, Berlin, and one coming up in Sao Paulo by VIRTUE, Sao Paulo.

"How we show up in Berlin is very different than how we show up in Los Angeles," said Kawahata. "Berlin is less about isolation because it has lots of public transportation and more about how this vehicle gives you the joy to move around the city freely." Sao Paulo’s campaign will explore what happens when given the gift of time.

Lime plans to continue employing local partners to sell the brand. "Rather than finding one global partner and punching in from top down in local markets, we go bottom up and find those creative partners who have a real sense of locality," said Kawahata.