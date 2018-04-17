Liberty Mutual brings on Initiative to handle U.S. media

by Lindsay Stein Added 2 hours ago

The insurer hired Goodby as its new creative shop late last year.

Liberty Mutual has hired Interpublic Group’s Initiative to lead its media account in the U.S., following a competitive review.

The appointment comes about six months after Liberty Mutual hired Goodby Silverstein & Partners as its new creative agency. Liberty Mutual spent about $340 million on measured media in 2016 and $155 million in the first half of last year, according to Kantar Media.

Initiative, an IPG Mediabrands agency, deferred comment to Liberty Mutual. 

"We are excited to work with the talented team at Initiative," a Liberty Mutual spokesman told Campaign. "They bring proven experience in growing national brands as well as strong strategic thinking and analytic capabilities to the table - all of which will help drive our brand and business to the next level."

Prior to brining on Initiative, Liberty Mutual worked with Publicis Groupe’s Blue 449 on media duties.

Liberty Mutual’s "24-hour Roadside Assistance" TV spot was the most watched ad of 2017 in U.S. with 6.6 billion impressions, according to iSpot.tv.

The new account is a coup for Initiative in the U.S., having picked up several global accounts late last year, including Carlsberg, Lego and Amazon.

