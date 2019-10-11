LGBTQI nonprofit launches first major campaign on National Coming Out Day

Real people with real stories forms the centerpiece for Rainbow Railroad’s first major campaign on National Coming Out Day.

The nonprofit, solely devoted to helping lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI) people in danger find legal pathways to safety, has launched "Help Others Out" as part of public awareness drive.

The campaign, created in partnership with creative group Hundred Percent, is in support of LGBTQI people who face persecution, violence, and the threat of death in almost 70 countries around the world where it remains illegal to be who you are.

"The Hundred Percent team really understood and captured the essence of our mission and have brought it to life in such a simple yet emotional way," said Andrea Houston, communications and development officer at Rainbow Railroad.

"This is our first big brand campaign as an organization to garner support and get our message out to the world, and we believe it will be extremely powerful for us and our mission."

Rainbow Railroad’s initiative shares the stories of people the organization has helped who once lived in fear and secrecy. It will launch across donated media properties in the U.S. and Canada, and will continue to run throughout the year.

Jay Benjamin, co-founder and executive creative director at Hundred Percent, said: "We are huge supporters of Rainbow Railroad's vital mission and hope to help them raise awareness and donations by highlighting these amazing individuals and their powerful stories of resilience."