LG video series documents Dixie D’Amelio’s journey from TikTok star to singer

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ: Dixie D’Amelio’s journey from TikTok notable to musical artist is getting the star treatment in a campaign promoting the LG Velvet smartphone.

The Journey video series is set to be published on D’Amelio’s YouTube page on August 23. She is also posting a teaser trailer to her Instagram account on Thursday. The series will consist of one long-form video, followed by shorter spots that will be shared on D’Amelio’s channels, as well as LG’s social media accounts.

The series features exclusive behind-the-scenes content about the making of D’Amelio’s first single, “Be Happy,” which has amassed more than 65 million views on YouTube since its release in July. D’Amelio has more than 55 million followers on all social media channels combined.

In the exclusive video, developed by LG, the Gen-Z star talks about the pressures of social media and how she has stayed true to herself. It includes exclusive interviews with her inner circle, including her parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, and co-manager Billy Mann.

Peggy Ang, head of marketing for LG Electronics U.S.A., explained that the brand wants to take a “different tactic” with its marketing for LG Velvet, which launched last month.

“This is the first time we have taken a step away from the usual phones we launch, where we call them by letters and numbers,” she said. “LG Velvet has not only a new design, but an accessible price range for the millennial audience without scrimping at all the technology and style.”

ØPUS United suggested working with D’Amelio. Ang said she wanted to collaborate with someone who is on the cusp of an evolution, like LG Mobile is.

“With our video, we are capturing D’Amelio’s transformation,” said Ang. “The video echoes what the mobile journey is for LG.”

This story first appeared on prweek.com.