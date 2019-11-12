LG Electronics awards global media business to PHD

by Lindsay Stein Added 3 hours ago

The account spend is estimated at $800 million worldwide.

LG Electronics has selected Omnicom Media Group’s PHD as its new global media agency, following a competitive review, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

PHD Korea led the pitch for the agency, Campaign US has learned.

An OMG spokesperson referred comment to LG Electronics, and the Korean-based tech giant was not immediately available for comment.

R3 Worldwide estimated LG’s global media spend at about $800 million when the review launched this spring.

Havas Media Group served as the incumbent on the LG media account outside the US since 2013. The agency did not participate in this review.

In April, Havas Media Group said: "The relationship between Havas Media Group and LG Electronics has been a long and fruitful one, and one that Havas Media has placed high value in. However, we have made the strategic decision not to take part in the upcoming review."

Horizon Media has been LG Electronic USA’s agency of record for communications planning and paid media since 2016. According to people with knowledge of the matter, Horizon did not retain the business, with PHD taking control of the account in all regions of the world.

Horizon representatives were not immediately available for comment.

