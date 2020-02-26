Let's hear it for the 'Girls,' says Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys are stepping aside this March, Women’s History Month, to make way for Farmer Girls.

The fast-casual burger chain, with locations in California and Nevada, will rename most of its restaurants to Farmer Girls in March in honor of the impact women have had in society, including the 1,600-plus who work at the company.

The chain’s popular "Bacon Boy" burger also will be renamed the "Bacon Girl" in March.

Approximately 75 of the chain’s 90-plus restaurants will rebrand by displaying Farmer Girls logo decals on doors.

Between 2 and 5 p.m. on International Women’s Day, March 8th, Farmer Girls will take $1 off the Bacon Girl and donate an additional $1 to Catalyst, a nonprofit that supports getting more women into leadership positions.

The chain, headquartered in Riverside, Calif., was founded 40 years ago by five brothers. It is positioned today as a "farm-to-table" fast-casual burger chain and underscores that with the tagline, "Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food."

The restaurants, which serve salads, sandwiches and breakfast, too, aim to source produce from nearby farms and buy bread from local bakeries.

Farmer Boys is led today by restaurant industry veteran Karen Eadon, whose resume includes leading marketing positions at McDonalds, El Pollo Loco and Applebee's.

A focus of Eadon’s, who is president and chief operating officer, has been to elevate female leaders at the chain. Farmer Girls counts 1,600 female employees, of which 290 are managers and 30 serve on the corporate team. Twenty-seven percent of Farmer Boys franchisees are women.

"While our concept was started by five brothers, our team is supported by all genders and we wanted to use Women’s History Month to recognize that and express our gratitude," said Eadon in a statement.