Let personalization drive your Mother’s Day experience

All I want for Mother’s Day is a nice bouquet of flowers.

Call me sentimental, but I love flowers. When my kids or my husband buy me a bouquet, it lights up my day.

But my Midwestern mother balks at the first sign of flowers. It’s not that she doesn’t love flowers. She’s actually an avid gardener. But instead of a precut selection, she’d much rather receive a packet of seeds to grow herself.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, we’re all inundated with ads promising products that will make the moms in our lives smile. But oftentimes, the gifts targeted to us don’t quite fit.

Marketers are constantly struggling to reach the right people with the right messages. Unlike decoding what gift your mother-in-law will love (or hate), there are full-scale solutions that help brands connect the right product with the person.

How? Using first-party data.

Right data, superior results

Customer data gives brands incredible insights, but identity resolution and management is difficult. Brands often have up to four or more profiles for the same customer, creating a fragmented view of who a person is and what products they truly desire.

In the digital world we live in, personalization and customization are integral. For marketers, there are plenty of ways to make meaningful connections — but all, if not most, hinge on knowingyour customer.

Some solutions to get there are simple. Loyalty programs are a great way for brands to collect valuable zero- and first-party customer data. Performance centers and email are often overlooked ways to connect with customers and help them map out their own journey.

Strong connected identity powers smarter marketing by creating profiles that span both online and offline transactions. Many brands use a customer data platform (CDP) to collect these insights and drive personalization, but not all are created equal. The ability to aggregate, organize and align customer data puts the power in the marketers’ hands and can create stronger connections between the brand and the consumer.

It’s challenging to stand up a CDP but worth the effort because consumers are constantly sending signals about what they want. With the right technology, brands can see those signals more clearly so they can make smarter decisions about what their consumers need.

More choice means better customer relationships

But it’s not just about delivering the right message. Sometimes, avoiding the wrong message can be equally as important.

Mother’s Day can stir many emotions, both good and bad. For many of us, it’s a celebration of the people we love. But for others, it can be a difficult time: Those longing to be mothers, those who have lost a child or a parent, or those struggling with strained familial relationships.

Sometimes, not seeing a message can be just as impactful as seeing one. Recently, I received an email from Etsy asking me whether I wanted to opt-out of Mother’s Day emails.

This is actually a practice the website—and many other brands—started last year. This quick survey shows the company has empathy for those who might not be celebrating. It’s a simple gesture that lets the consumer be in control of the messaging they want to receive.

At its core, personalization is not just about targeting the people most likely to convert. It’s about tailoring messages that have meaning. Being an inclusive brand means being conscientious of your customer and how your marketing messages might make them feel.

Setting yourself up for success

Giving consumers choice is important. In our digital world, we are moving away from blanket marketing campaigns that might only resonate with a few. First-party data strategies, based on real-time activation and measurement, allow us to see what works and with whom, and help us make better decisions about messaging we do — or don’t — send.

Don’t be the brand offering your consumers roses when all they want is a nice tomato garden.

Dana Moroze is SVP for platform solutions management at Epsilon.