‘Let the memes flow’: Josh Cellars’ chief brand officer responds to wine going viral

by Diana Bradley
Josh — the wine brand, not an individual — has taken over the internet.

Josh Cellars is being mocked on social media for its name. But Dan Kleinman, the company’s chief brand officer, said he’s happy to “let the memes flow.” 

The gist is that X users, who are obviously not vino aficionados, just can’t get over the fact that there is a wine brand named “Josh.”

The conversation started on X on January 6 when user @OptimusGrind__ shared an image of the wine with the caption, “I’m not gonna keep telling y’all to grow up and leave that Stella & Barefoot alone.”

Others have joined in on the fun with memes ranging from Kendrick Lamar remixes to a rendition of Zack Brown Band’s Chicken Fried and even creating the new Drake & Josh

“It was hard not to notice the hilarious creativity over the past few days,” Kleinman said in an emailed statement. “The wittiness of these posts have captivated us and we’re delighted to see our brand be part of the broader social media conversation.”

He added, however, that the brand was “a bit surprised” that Josh Cellars is just being discovered by some people, as it has been the “No. 1 and fastest-growing premium wine brand in America for the past few years.”

On Tuesday morning, the brand posted on X for the first time since 2019.

LaForce supports Josh Cellars with PR.

Josh Cellars wine, which launched in 2007, includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Prosecco and more in the brand’s portfolio. 

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.

