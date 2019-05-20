Leo Burnett Worldwide taps FCB's Liz Taylor as global CCO

Leo Burnett Worldwide has hired Liz Taylor, FCB Chicago CCO, as its new global creative chief, effective July 8.

Taylor, who will report into Publicis Groupe CCO Nick Law, will take on the dual role of creative leader for Publicis Communications North America.

Earlier this month, Leo Burnett announced the upcoming retirement of Mark Tutssel, executive chairman of the network. Tutssel, a 34-year veteran of the network, plans to stay onboard through the end of June, working closely with Law and the Leo Burnett Global Creative Council to ensure a smooth transition.

In her new hybrid role at Leo Burnett and Publicis Communications, Taylor will collaborate with Law and Publicis Groupe Chief Strategy Officer Carla Serrano to push the company’s "Power of One" model focused on transformation and creativity.

"I’ve followed and admired Liz and her work for years. She is a thoughtful and modern creative leader whose work and expertise spans storytelling, experience and innovation," said Law in a statement. "Her role is a new one that will straddle the Leo Burnett network and the Groupe’s broader creative capabilities."

During her time at FCB Chicago, Taylor worked on the likes of GE, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Kimberly Clark.

Before that, she served as global executive creative director at Ogilvy & Mather, where she helped lead clients such as Morton Salt, SC Johnson and Modelo. She also held posts at JWT, Element79 and Tribal DDB earlier in her career.