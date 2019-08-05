Leo Burnett Chicago promotes Jordan Doucette to CCO

Jordan Doucette has been elevated to the role of chief creative officer at Leo Burnett Chicago.

She was most recently EVP/executive creative director at the agency where she led The Kellogg Company and Miller-Coors.

Doucette will work closely with Emma Montgomery, president and chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett Chicago, and Liz Taylor, who recently left FCB to become chief creative officer, Leo Burnett Worldwide.

"What attracted me to Leo Burnett is that it's a creative solutions company that is continually transforming how we work to bring the best, most effective ideas to the table," said Doucette. "I'm most excited that this role will help me get closer to our clients and our teams to help shape not only the work, but how we work."

Doucette joined the agency in January 2018 and has been at the helm of Kraft Now Pay Later, All Together Cereal and Kraft Salad Frosting. Previously, she was chief creative officer of TAXI in Toronto leading award-winning work for blue-chip clients including Pfizer (Centrum, Advil and Robax), Canadian Tire, Mark's, Fido Telecommunications, MINI Cooper, Vancouver Aquarium and BC Hydro.

"In naming a new CCO, our priority was to make sure we are igniting the creative culture that is alive and well at Leo Burnett," said Montgomery. "No one is better positioned for this than Jordan.

"Jordan's open approach to creativity helps deliver great work from big, integrated teams and brands. She is a true partner and is the evolution of what a creative leader needs to be in today's environment."

She joins a strong cadre of women in leading Leo Burnett, including Montgomery; Taylor; Anna Gomez, chief financial officer; Katie Newman, chief marketing officer; Billie Smith, chief talent officer; and Veronica Puc, head of production.