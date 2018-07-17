Lenovo hires Publicis Media for global media business

Motorola parent company Lenovo has hired Publicis Media to handle global media strategy, planning and buying, following a competitive consolidation review.

Publicis Media, which had previously worked on Motorola in the U.S. through Spark Foundry and Performics, created a bespoke client unit called Lenovo One Media for the account. The dedicate unit will live within and be led by Spark Foundry and Performics.

Lenovo One Media will manage traditional and digital media and global reporting and tools for the Chinese tech giant’s b-to-b and b-to-c brand, as well as Motorola. The agency unit will work on 28 markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

"We are excited to work with Publicis Media to consolidate our media activation efforts and leverage their best practices for driving more efficiency and effectiveness," said Matt Bereda, VP of marketing at Lenovo.

Spark Foundry Executive-VP and Managing Director Andre Marciano is spearheading Lenovo One Media as COO of the unit.

Prior to the consolidation, Lenovo worked with various media agencies and holding companies across its global markets.

The appointment comes less than a month after Publicis Media won Dunkin' Donuts' U.S. media business.

In May, Lenovo reported revenue for 2017 at $45.35 billion, up 5 percent, with its gaming PC revenue nearly doubling. The annual revenue, which soared to a three-year high, according to Reuters, was attributed to double-digit sales growth in the fourth quarter of last year and an improvement in sales in its personal computer and smart device segment.