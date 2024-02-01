Lay’s traps Stephen Tobolowsky in an endless cycle of flavors in 8 ads running 75 times on Groundhog Day

by Brandon Doerrer
Added 8 hours ago

A truly maddening series of ads will take up a third of ABC’s inventory on Friday.

Frito-Lay is forcing ABC viewers to relive the same ads over and over and over again on Groundhog Day.

In honor of the 1993 film starring Bill Murray, Groundhog Day’s Stephen Tobolowsky and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Artemis Pebdani will star in a series of eight ads running 75 times on ABC this Friday.

In each ad, Tobolowsky picks a new flavor of Lay’s chips at the grocery store, only to be met by Pebdani repeating the same lines as he checks out. Tobolowsky’s anguish grows with each purchase as he eventually asks, “Are we in Hell?” 

The ads will take up a third of ABC’s inventory on Friday and will run during programming such as Good Morning America, GMA3, General Hospital, Shark Tank, 20/20, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! They’ll continue to run on YouTube and Hulu for four weeks and during the Groundhog Day movie marathon on AMC.

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort came up with the idea for the ad and turned it around with Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot in two weeks. Ketchum provided PR support.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.

