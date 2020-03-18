Lay's integrates with Snapchat's influencer docuseries, 'Endless'

Lay’s potato chips played a supporting role during season three of Snapchat’s popular docuseries, "Endless."

The brand partnered with the production company, Bunim/Murray, maker of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," to integrate Lay’s products into episodes. Lay’s also ran spots during the program.

Endless tracks the lives of two influencers, Summer Mckeen and Dylan Jordan, who fall in love. In season 3, the couple has broken up and both are living in New York.

One half of the influencer couple, Jordan, is the key spokesperson for Lay’s, not only participating in product placements but serving up the talent during Snapchat’s six-second, non-skippable ad placements.

"Our goal is to show fans that we hear them," said Sadira Furlow, vice president of Lay’s Ruffles, Value Brands. "We are where they are - and we’re supportive of their passions and pastimes.

"With Endless, we’re innovating against more traditional approaches to advertising and developing branded content that is additive to Gen Z’s experience…rather than setting out to disrupt it."

Snap Inc. claims that 38 million unique viewers checked in over the first two seasons of Endless. The show converted 90 percent of viewers who completed season one on to watch season two during its first month of uploading.

According to Snap Inc. metrics, more than half of the U.S. Gen Z population has watched a Snap Original show, with advertising revenues more than tripling year-over-year between Q4 2018 and 2019.

Other Snapchat shows include "Phone Swap", a blind date show where the contestants go through each other's phones and "Denton's Death Date," about a high-schooler who learns his demise is a week away.