Layoff fears grip adland as coronavirus continues spread

The coronavirus outbreak may be exposing a lack of job confidence in the advertising world, according to a survey from professional network, Fishbowl.

In a survey, conducted from March 13 through March 16, Fishbowl asked over 17,000 verified professionals on the app from companies such as IBM, Deloitte, JP Morgan Chase, Edelman, Ogilvy, and Accenture, whether or not they fear that the coronavirus would lead to layoffs in their company.

In the advertising category, 65 percent of respondents said yes.

Conversely, in the law realm, only 32 percent answered yes, with 68 percent saying no.

San Francisco, New York, and Atlanta were the cities most fearful of layoffs, while Columbus, Pittsburgh, and Toronto were the least afraid.