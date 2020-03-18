Layoff fears grip adland as coronavirus continues spread

by Michael Heusner Added 2 hours ago

The majority of advertising professionals surveyed by Fishbowl believe the current crisis will lead to layoffs.

The coronavirus outbreak may be exposing a lack of job confidence in the advertising world, according to a survey from professional network, Fishbowl. 

In a survey, conducted from March 13 through March 16, Fishbowl asked over 17,000 verified professionals on the app from companies such as IBM, Deloitte, JP Morgan Chase, Edelman, Ogilvy, and Accenture, whether or not they fear that the coronavirus would lead to layoffs in their company. 

In the advertising category, 65 percent of respondents said yes.

Conversely, in the law realm, only 32 percent answered yes, with 68 percent saying no.

San Francisco, New York, and Atlanta were the cities most fearful of layoffs, while Columbus, Pittsburgh, and Toronto were the least afraid. 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS