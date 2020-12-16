Laundry Service taps Angela Jones as SVP and head of strategy

Laundry Service has appointed Angela Jones as SVP and head of strategy, based out of the full-service creative agency’s Portland office.

Jones, who previously worked at Wieden + Kennedy for seven years, has a list of award-winning campaigns under her belt for brands including Omen by HP, Secret Deodorant and TurboTax. Before W + K, Jones was at 72andSunny, TBWA\Chiat\Day and Deutsch, working for iconic brands such as Apple, IKEA, Intel and Samsung.

Jones told Campaign US that she’s excited to bring her creative strategy skills to Laundry Service by helping the team identify and pursue the best innovative ideas across the agency’s Portland, New York, London and L.A. offices.

"I think great strategy is simply great creative work in the world," Jones said. “So, that is really my main metric of success — to tee up great creative opportunities and see that expressed in the world.”

In her role, Jones aims to take the stress away from clients by curating creative solutions that elevate their impact on culture.

“It’s about really interrogating assignments and getting to the heart of the problems we’re trying to solve for clients,” Jones said. “And finding inspiring ways that we are better able to get to great work.”

Jones will hit the ground running with Laundry Service clients Jordan Brand and Pepsi.

“I look forward to leading and supporting the team to help them elevate the work even further, marrying their expertise in social, digital and insights with best-in-class brand strategy practices,” she said. “They have been on fire and I am super excited to jump in and help build on their momentum.”

“We're honored to welcome Angela to our team,” added Jordan Fox, head of Laundry Service and sister agency Cycle, in a statement. “She brings decades of experience, a deep commitment to mentorship and learning and a clear perspective on the role of strategy in the creative process.”