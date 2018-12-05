Laundry Service names new agency and creative leaders

Jordan Fox has been named head of Laundry Service and Cycle after unofficially leading the agency as COO alongside Managing Director Amy Hellickson and CMO Mike Mikho since the summer.

Fox’s appointment coincides with the hire of new Global Chief Creative Officer Leo Macias, succeeding Alyson Warshaw. About five months ago, Warshaw and her husband and Laundry Service Founder, Jason Stein, left the agency to start their own company.

"The most important thing for us to do is double down on our strengths and take what’s working and lean into that, and for us, that means great client work, new business and collaboration - both internally, working amongst teams and disciplines, and facilitating partnerships," said Fox.

A few years ago, Laundry Service didn’t offer the full suite of creative AOR services, but now the Wasserman agency has those capabilities and can deliver on them, he said, adding that it’s an extension of the shop’s social and digital expertise. Recently, the agency was named creative AOR for Tic Tac.

Going forward, Fox wants to keep pushing Laundry Service's full-service agenda, but he plans on being "selective about the business we’re willing to pitch for."

"We want to grow in a way that is consistent with our values and who we are and that means saying ‘no’ to things if they’re not the right fit," he added.

Bringing on Macias was the "last piece" of the senior leadership puzzle for Laundry Service, said Fox.

Macias, most recently DDB Colombia chief creative officer, will relocate for the role and begin working in the Dumbo, Brooklyn headquarters on December 10. The creative veteran has won 26 Cannes Lions, along with a number of other industry awards. Before DDB, he held creative posts at Publicis, Havas Worldwide and Talent Marcel in Brazil.

Laundry Service spent many months meeting with senior creatives for the global CCO position, said Fox, and Macias’ "incredible positive energy, warmth, enthusiasm for our business and brilliant creative track record" rose to the top. Fox said Macias is also skilled at mentoring and growing teams, which is a specific set of skills the agency wanted.

Macias told Campaign that he was attracted to Laundry Service because of their unique view of storytelling, which includes being able to tap into sibling production, branded content and influencer company Cycle.

Right now, Macias said creativity is all about having the right mix of technology, content and new experiences. "I think Laundry Service has a very beautiful opportunity to combine all of these things to create new ways of telling stories about brands," he said.

When it comes to growth, Fox said the agency won’t arbitrarily open new offices, but would look at launching in other locations for specific client needs. He also said he’s open to M&As if the other agency or company "can augment areas where we’re already strong."