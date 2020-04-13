All launch sponsors are now in place for NBCU's Peacock

Peacock - the highly anticipated streaming service from NBCUniversal and Comcast - will begin rolling out on April 1, and now the platform has all of its launch sponsors in place.

On Monday, Capital One, L’Oreal USA, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Subaru of America, Inc. and Verizon have joined the existing lineup of Peacock sponsors, including Apartments.com, State Farm, Target and Unilever.

The new streaming video platform only incorporates five minutes of ad content per hour or less, focusing on enhancing the viewing experience for both consumers and brands.

"At a time when people all over the world are turning to our content for comfort, entertainment, and connection, a consumer-first platform has never been more vital," said Laura Molen, president, advertising sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal, in a statement.

She added in the statement: "Thanks to our launch partners, that's exactly what we've created together. Peacock will not only redefine the industry's conception of what is possible for ad-supported streaming services, it will open the door to new opportunities for viewers and marketers alike."

Peacock is the next step in NBCU’s combined TV and digital ad-buying unit, One Platform, which allows marketers to connect with audiences where they’re consuming content.