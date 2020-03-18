Latin American e-commerce giant Mercado Libre changes logo to promote good hygiene

The new logo reflects the realities of a post-handshake world amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

With COVID-19 continuing to spread, people around the world are trading hugs and handshakes for fist bumps and elbow touches. 

To lean into to this tumultuous time, Latin American e-commerce company Mercado Libre, in partnership with GUT Buenos Aires, has changed its logo to reinforce the importance of social distancing.

The number of suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to spike in Latin America, so Mercado Libre is swapping its classic logo of two clasped hands to two elbows touching. 

The change helps push the importance of social distancing and the fact that everyone’s daily routines will have to be adjusted in order to curb the spread of the disease. 

"Mercado Libre is a brand that reaches many people, that is why we are committed to helping our users and collaborators with different prevention, solidarity, and responsible consumption initiatives," said Louise McKerrow, branding director of the company, in a statement.

"Changing our iconic logo from a handshake to an elbow bump is part of these new habits that we try to promote because we know that together we can help to alleviate this problem," she added. 

The brand has changed its logo at all of its points of contact from the e-commerce platform's website to LinkedIn -- for as long as necessary.

"We are all committed to this process and from the creative point of view, there is much that can be done. A strong and clear image is what is needed to make the world aware of the importance of individual actions to ensure the common good," said Ramiro Rodríguez Gamallo and Matías Lafalla, creative directors of GUT.

