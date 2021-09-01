It might be too late for Dasani

by Sabrina Sanchez
(Credit: Getty Images)
A Campaign US poll suggests the brand’s reputation may be too tainted to fix.

It may be too late for Dasani to save its reputation, Campaign US readers agree. 

The bottled-water brand found itself on the outs with customers again when several Twitter users suggested that Dasani was one of the only water brands in stock at a supermarket as people stockpiled supplies for Hurricane Ida. 

In the days following, other users posted similar images as well as rumors that Dasani added salt to its water to get people to keep drinking it.

Dasani addressed the salt rumors in Twitter replies. 

This is not Dasani’s first brand snafu. In recent months several slander campaigns have kicked off TikTok and Twitter, suggesting that the Coca-Cola-owned brand is acidic. 

As for whether it can bounce back? Campaign US readers think it's too little, too late. 

