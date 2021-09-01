It might be too late for Dasani

It may be too late for Dasani to save its reputation, Campaign US readers agree.

The bottled-water brand found itself on the outs with customers again when several Twitter users suggested that Dasani was one of the only water brands in stock at a supermarket as people stockpiled supplies for Hurricane Ida.

even during a category 4 hurricane, people still don’t want dasani pic.twitter.com/DHkoof03xM — bethany peranio (@bethanyperanio_) August 28, 2021

In the days following, other users posted similar images as well as rumors that Dasani added salt to its water to get people to keep drinking it.

Is Dasani really THAT bad? pic.twitter.com/CSrS9LlBz6 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) August 29, 2021

Why would I drink Dasani when I could stick a straw in the ocean and achieve the same effect — Samantha, goddess of the way home (@saturnsgold) August 29, 2021

Dasani addressed the salt rumors in Twitter replies.

We do add a variety of minerals, including salt, to our water to create the crisp fresh taste you know and love. The amounts of these minerals (including salt) are so miniscule that the FDA considers them dietarily insignificant and classifies DASANI as a “very low sodium food”. — DASANI (@dasaniwater) August 31, 2021

This is not Dasani’s first brand snafu. In recent months several slander campaigns have kicked off TikTok and Twitter, suggesting that the Coca-Cola-owned brand is acidic.

As for whether it can bounce back? Campaign US readers think it's too little, too late.