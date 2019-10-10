LATAM's Mercado Libre leads charge with genderless fashion

Latin America’s leading e-commerce firm Mercado Libre is helping change the fashion landscape by creating a new gender neutral clothing category.

"Fashion without Gender" is a new campaign created in partnership with GUT agency.

This initiative invites all brands to join the platform and offers a unique space for all people to get the clothes and accessories without the male/female siloes.

Louise Mckerrow, branding director at Mercado Libre, said: "At Mercado Libre we believe that the world is changing and we want to have the freedom to dress without gender distinctions. For this to happen, we must also be an active part to make the world a more inclusive place."

Ramiro Rodriguez Gamallo and Matias Lafalla, ECDs of GUT BA, added: "This was a joint effort with Mercado Libre, not only to create a great communication campaign, but to do things with a concrete impact on people's lives.

"The fact that Mercado Libre has let us get into a place as sacred as its platform to create a new category shows the commitment that the brand has with its message, ‘the best is coming.’"