Last chance to buy tickets for 4th annual Brand Film Festival

Strap in: The annual Brand Film Festival is back and bigger than ever.

Join us for our 4th annual event as we showcase the latest and greatest in content creation during an afternoon of insightful discussions and an evening of celebration on Thursday May 2.

Throughout the day, industry experts from brands including Best Buy, ABinBev and Procter & Gamble will lead conversations in everything from the role of emerging tech in brand crafting to engaging the next generation of diverse storytellers.

For the full agenda and to buy tickets visit Brand Film Festival.

We look forward to celebrating with you.

Agenda

2:00 – 2:05

Introduction

2:05 – 2:35

Branding for a Cause

2:40 – 3:10

Engaging the Next Generation of Diverse Storytellers

3:15 – 4:05

Open Discussion Groups

4:05 – 5:00

Brand Film Festival Mix and Mingle

6:00 – 7:00

Cocktails & Bites

7:00 – 9:00

Brand Film Festival Screening

9:00 – 10:30

Cocktails & Dessert

