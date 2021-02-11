Last call: Campaign US Media Awards deadline is today

The deadline to apply for Campaign US’ inaugural Media Awards is today, Thursday, February 11.

The awards will be chaired by Lisa Valentino, EVP of client and brand solutions and addressable enablement at Disney, who will lead an esteemed panel of judges from across the marketer, media buying and sales industry.

Notable judges include:

Kirk McDonald, CEO of GroupM, North America

Mariel Estrada, VP, cross platform measurement & strategy, WarnerMedia

Jon Halvorson, global VP, consumer experience, Mondelez

Freddie Liversidge, global director of digital activation, HP

Campaign US looks forward to recognizing excellence, effectiveness and creative thinking in the media industry, from the agencies that plan complex media strategies and negotiate placements for brands, to the media companies putting together innovative packages and solutions for advertisers.

Teams and talent at agencies, media companies and brands doing creative, strategic and innovative work in the media space are invited to apply. The standard entry deadline is Feb. 11 (today).

Campaign US will announce a shortlist on March 18, and celebrate the winners at a virtual awards ceremony on April 15.

“Media is the vessel by which consumers experience and engage with brands and creativity,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot. “It’s essential for brands, agencies and sales teams to understand how consumers are interacting with different media channels and create experiences that meet them where they are. We’re excited to celebrate the great talent in the industry making that possible.”

The awards will span categories including:

FOR MEDIA AGENCIES: Most creative media plan, most effective media plan, best integrated storytelling, best use of integrated media, best use of digital media, best print media plan, best audio media plan, best out of home media plan, best social media plan, best TV media plan, best OTT media plan, best data-driven media plan, most innovative media agency.

FOR MEDIA COMPANIES: Most creative ad formats, most strategic media sales approach, best integrated sales plan, best digital media sales plan, best print media sales plan, best audio media sales plan, best out of home media sales plan, social media platform of the year, best TV media sales capability, most data-driven ad sales capability, innovation in media sales award.