Category: Telecom Network Providers
Ranking
Brand
1st
Jio & Airtel tie for the First place
Category: Media Streaming Platforms
Ranking
Brand
1st
Netflix
2nd
Amazon Prime
Special mention
Audio streaming providers – Figuring among the top 10 – Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music
Category: Handheld Devices
Ranking
Brand
1st
Apple
2nd
Xiaomi
3rd
OnePlus & Samsung tie for the Third place
Category: Satellite Service Provider
Ranking
Brand
1st
Tata Sky
Large gap in brand promise and customer experience in telecom, media and tech space: Kantar study
The study also reveals that customers in the telecom, media and tech space are willing to pay more for brands that have superior customer service.
A Kantar study has revealed that brands in the telecom, media and tech space, are not able to deliver a customer experience they promise.
The study further revealed that customers are willing to pay more for customer service in these sectors. There's also a word of caution for the leaders - 55% of the 6,000 respondents are willing to change telecom providers, digital devices or video/sound streaming platforms if they face negative experiences with any of their brands. Customers in India are two times happier (compared to global customers) for brands to use their data if it means a better, personalised experience.
The customer experience is dominated by Airtel, Apple, Jio, Netflix and Tata Sky (full table below). The research was carried out just prior to the lockdown.
Sushmita Balasubramaniam, domain lead for CX and commerce - South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “The landscape across the TMT sectors has changed drastically over the last one year. Consumers’ adoption of and dependence on digital, whether for basic everyday living, working, studying or entertainment has presented enormous challenges to companies in these sectors. And, the changes in usage of products and services will also mean that customer priorities on the kind of experience they are seeking will be different from the pre-Covid era.”
Soumya Mohanty, chief client officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “In the current scenario, with tech convergence and emerging global media giants, the world will see vigorous competition in the TMT sector. This is an arena where tech credentials will become increasingly hygiene, CX will be critical. As network services providers, handheld device brands and streaming media providers, all will leverage customer data to build personalised journeys, CX and owning the relationship with the end user will become increasingly important.”