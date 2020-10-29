Large gap in brand promise and customer experience in telecom, media and tech space: Kantar study

A Kantar study has revealed that brands in the telecom, media and tech space, are not able to deliver a customer experience they promise.

The study further revealed that customers are willing to pay more for customer service in these sectors. There's also a word of caution for the leaders - 55% of the 6,000 respondents are willing to change telecom providers, digital devices or video/sound streaming platforms if they face negative experiences with any of their brands. Customers in India are two times happier (compared to global customers) for brands to use their data if it means a better, personalised experience. The customer experience is dominated by Airtel, Apple, Jio, Netflix and Tata Sky (full table below). The research was carried out just prior to the lockdown.

Category: Telecom Network Providers Ranking Brand 1st Jio & Airtel tie for the First place Category: Media Streaming Platforms Ranking Brand 1st Netflix 2nd Amazon Prime Special mention Audio streaming providers – Figuring among the top 10 – Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music Category: Handheld Devices Ranking Brand 1st Apple 2nd Xiaomi 3rd OnePlus & Samsung tie for the Third place Category: Satellite Service Provider Ranking Brand 1st Tata Sky

Sushmita Balasubramaniam, domain lead for CX and commerce - South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “The landscape across the TMT sectors has changed drastically over the last one year. Consumers’ adoption of and dependence on digital, whether for basic everyday living, working, studying or entertainment has presented enormous challenges to companies in these sectors. And, the changes in usage of products and services will also mean that customer priorities on the kind of experience they are seeking will be different from the pre-Covid era.”

Soumya Mohanty, chief client officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, said, “In the current scenario, with tech convergence and emerging global media giants, the world will see vigorous competition in the TMT sector. This is an arena where tech credentials will become increasingly hygiene, CX will be critical. As network services providers, handheld device brands and streaming media providers, all will leverage customer data to build personalised journeys, CX and owning the relationship with the end user will become increasingly important.”