Lanfranco & Cordova makes mining beautiful in new spot

Mining may not seem like the most picturesque industry, but Lanfranco & Cordova NYC-LIM proves that wrong in new work for Hochschild Mining.

Until now, the company, based in South America and London, had never launched its own piece of communication. The recently launched "Beneath the Surface" spot provides viewers with an inside look at mining in a unique and beautiful way.

Shot in four different mines in South America, including three in Peru and one in Patagonia, the footage was collected under extremely difficult weather conditions (shot at 16,00 square feet above sea level) with no oxygen.

One of the goals of the spot is to highlight the brand’s mission around diving deeper into everything in order to learn from the world.

"If you want to understand the world in a broader way; you can't just stay in the surface of things," said Rolando Cordova, CCO and co-founder of Lanfranco & Cordova NYC-LIM. "That's the brand statement for Hochschild Mining, and that’s what they've been doing literally and conceptually for more than a hundred years."