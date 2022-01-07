LaneTerralever acquires digital media firm Convince & Convert

LaneTerralever, a Southwest-based digital marketing and branding agency, said Monday that it has acquired digital media and consulting firm Convince & Convert, and will operate both agencies under a new collective called Experience Dynamic.

The two agencies will maintain separate client relationships but together will offer a complete portfolio of customer experience services — including insights, strategy and creative — under the Experience Dynamic umbrella.

LaneTerralever explored acquisition options after the pandemic forced the agency to reevaluate how it was supporting its clients, noting that it often wasn’t able to deliver on goals and promises it set out prior, said CEO and founder Chris Johnson.

That’s when it set its sights on Convince & Convert, which Johnson considered to be at the “forefront of customer experience thought leadership.”

Convince & Convert will balance LaneTerralever’s services with its strategy and consulting chops. The agency counts Oracle, Cisco and Sam’s Club as clients, adding to LaneTerralever’s roster including Toyota, Western Alliance Bancorporation and NextCare Urgent Care. The agency will handle the marketing side with services like content marketing strategy, search engine optimization and user experience design.

Jay Baer, Convince & Convert’s founder, will sit on Experience Dynamic’s advisory board. Kelly Santina, Convince & Convert’s president, will continue to lead the agency.

Johnson wants to add research to the company’s portfolio services to better understand the cost of customer service (i.e. time, money and resources) and to inform operations, product and service design services.

For his part, Baer hopes that within the next year, Experience Dynamic will be recognized as a leader in end-to-end customer experience marketing.