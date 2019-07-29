LandShark adopts 100 sharks, offers chance to swim with predators

It’s Shark Week -- those magical annual seven days dedicated to the ocean’s gnarliest predator.

Brands are jumping aboard, including LandShark Lager, which is teaming up with global conservation activists at Shark Angels.

The beer company has donated to the cause in a bid to aid in its efforts to educate and provide awareness to the biggest issues facing sharks and their ecosystems today. The donation means adopting 100 sharks

"We are beyond thrilled to have LandShark partner with us in order to further our mission and help drive the movement to save sharks and our oceans," said Jamie Pollack Shark Angels executive director.

"This donation will be used to further our educational programs and help empower the next generation of shark ambassadors around the world."

As part of the campaign, the island-style lager is offering fans an opportunity to visit Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville and swim with sharks. Six people will win an all inclusive trip to Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood, Florida, for two nights, leading up to the ultimate experience -- a real shark dive.

A trip for adrenaline lovers, sun chasers and shark afficinadoes, all fans 21+ have to do is text SHARK to 78896 for a chance to win. Fans interested can now enter through August 24, with the trip set on September 12 to 14.