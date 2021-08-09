How Lagunitas used Reddit to make a new IPA flavor

Brewing company Lagunitas turned to Reddit users to help it celebrate national IPA day on Thursday with a call to action campaign for a new beer.

In partnership with Reddit’s in-house creative strategy agency, Karma Lab, Lagunitas developed its first campaign on the platform using a sponsored post that invited users to drop suggestions for a limited-edition IPA in communities such as r/homebrewing, r/gifrecipes and r/askculinary.

In exchange, Lagunitas rewarded passionate entries with the highest level award that can be granted on Reddit, platinum. One winner would have their suggestion brewed to life and made available for sale.

The call to action drew more than 1000 comments with suggestions about flavor, alcohol concentration and even brand name.

“The primary goal was to introduce users to the brand and their portfolio of beers while showcasing brand personality in a fun, authentic way,” said Mary Ann Belliveau, head of large customer sales at Reddit. “Our decision to leave comments on our promoted post meant that Reddit users could engage directly with the brand through a two-way dialogue, and this was a really important part of building brand affinity and loyalty.”



Lagunitas announced the winning IPA on Thursday in its first Ask Me Anything event in Reddit’s r/beer community with Jeremy Marshall, brewmonster at Lagunitas Brewing Company. Marshall answered more than 30 behind-the-scenes questions about the process of making a custom IPA and his career.

The winning Reddit IPA, called Updoot DIPA is available as a limited-release beer at Lagunitas’ taproom in Petaluma, California.

“[The partnership with Reddit] just resonated with us because it hits on a lot of our goals,” said Paige Guzman, chief marketing officer at Lagunitas. “It allowed us to create custom creative, spoke to our six priority IPAs and is part of a celebration of IPA day.”

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.