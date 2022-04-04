L&C NYC hires Kelly Stevens as first managing director

Award-winning Peruvian creative duo Gian Carlo Lanfranco and Rolando Cordova have hired Kelly Stevens as the first-ever managing director for their agency, L&C NYC.

The appointment comes at a strategic time for the pair, who met as global creative directors at McCann New York. They told Campaign US that the agency is experiencing “great momentum, creatively and with organic business growth,” which led to the need for a managing director.

“Our priority is growth and building the right talent infrastructure to support it, while innovating a global way of working,” Lanfranco said. “Kelly will be the driver in those areas of the business.”

Stevens will be responsible for guiding the agency’s marketing and business management strategy as it cultivates new business and organic growth from existing clients.

“From the moment I met Gian and Rolando, I knew they would be very successful with L&C,” Stevens said. “I knew instantly I wanted to be part of the journey of building the agency with them. In many ways, this feels like the role I have been preparing for my entire career.”

Before L&C, Stevens was CMO at both YARD NYC and The&Partnership. She was also brand director at FIG and managing director at Spring Studios.

She said that the instant connection she created with Lanfranco and Cordova led her to their agency.

“L&C is offering something very different — a small creative agency that can perform globally at an expert level,” she said. “Gian and Rolo have worked worldwide and have the talent network to continue to create marketing that incorporates diverse ideas and voices. There is not a marketer who doesn’t respond well to this.”

L&C is continuing to expand its team to deliver on its promise to be a “small agency with a global sensibility and modern way of working,” which Stevens will help it deliver on.

“We became aware of Kelly two years ago when we first started L&C. What made her stand out initially is her roles at some great small agencies that we admire,” Cordova said. “You need energy, optimism, and a great work ethic to spur growth. And it would be best if you had someone super smart and strategic who is not afraid to roll up their sleeves. That’s exactly who Kelly is.”