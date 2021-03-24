How Kyra Media launched a fashion publication on TikTok

Media companies and platforms have a love-hate relationship.

But for Gen Z media company Kyra Media, TikTok has proved fertile ground to launch Rag Report, a fashion publication that aims to reach younger audiences on the platform where they’re already hanging out.

The publication, launched in January, features original content and mini-documentaries covering trends in fashion including sustainability, accessibility, as well as entertainment such as influencer stylings.

The publication, which has grown to over 223 thousand followers in the 10 short weeks since its launch, is an effort to “make the often inaccessible and gated world of fashion relatable and accessible for a Gen Z audience,” James Cadwallader, cofounder of Kyra Media said.

The publication currently runs content exclusively on TikTok and taps into Kyra Media’s Gen Z network of creators.

While a lot of publishers are starting to experiment on Tiktok, they don’t always know how to approach it natively for the audience, Cadwallader said.

“They tend to [take content] created for Instagram or YouTube and [put it] back together on TikTok,” he said. “We're taking a completely unique approach and creating daily content for TikTok.”

That approach involves creating an average of 14 TikTok videos per week, each between six to 30 seconds long. The media company leans on its data-collection tool, Kyra IQ to identify trends and topics of interest to inform storytelling.

While Rag Report isn’t yet running brand sponsorships, Kyra Media is “in conversation” with potential partners, although Cadwallader declined to name them. Once partners are on board, Kyra is responsible for running all ads and sponsorships.

“This is the future of storytelling,” Cadwallader said. “[TikTok] is a new platform for new audiences and it's complimentary to any big fashion brand who really wants to access a Gen Z audience,” Cadwallader said.